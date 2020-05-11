We’re fighting ABS-CBN shutdown, not Duterte – Sharon Cuneta

MANILA, Philippines – Megastar Sharon Cuneta, one of ABS-CBN’s biggest stars, clarifies that network talents and employees were not engaging in a fight with President Rodrigo Duterte and his administration over the network’s shutdown.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Cuneta told her followers that what they were against is the cease-and-desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) that forced the media company to stop its free television and radio broadcasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that her stance was similar to that of ABS-CBN’s bosses.

“Mga kaibigan at Kapamilya, Gusto lang po namin linawin na we at ABS-CBN are not fighting the President. We are fighting to withdraw the Cease and Desist order issued by the NTC,” Cuneta said in a post.

FEATURED STORIES

[Friends and Kapamilya. We just want to clarify that we at ABS-CBN are not fighting the President. We are fighting to withdraw the Cease and Desist order issued by the NTC.]

“Galing din po sa Boss namin yan. Para lang po malinaw. Salamat pp,” she added.

[It’s also from our boss, just so you know. Thank you.]

Last Tuesday, the NTC issued the order after ABS-CBN’s franchise ended on May 4 — despite its previous assurance to the House of Representatives that it would give the network a provisional authority to operate while the franchise was still under deliberation in Congress.

NTC reasoned out that other media companies were allowed to operate without a franchise because the validity of their franchises was not being questioned, unlike ABS-CBN.

However, the commission did not explicitly mention whether the question was based on Solicitor General Jose Calida’s quo warranto petition filed against the network.

Cuneta is a supporter of Duterte, who has repeatedly criticized ABS-CBN for its alleged biased reportage of him and for not airing his campaign advertisements before the 2016 presidential elections.

The reaction of the Megastar to the closure appears to be calmer than that of other celebrities, who have staunchly defended the network against accusations of labor and franchise irregularities.

Previously, “Ang Probinsyano” star Coco Martin lambasted Calida while several other artists badmouthed people in favor of the network’s shutdown.

The actions of other ABS-CBN stars were not lost on Cuneta’s supporters, who argued that Cuneta might be alone in her stance. One commenter said that they knew Cuneta would not go against Duterte.

“Alam po namin un. Pero ung ibang artista po handa daw pong pumatay. Akala ata nya nasa probinsyano pa siya,” the commenter said.

[We know that, but other artists say that they are ready to kill people. Maybe they think they’re in an action series.]

“Siguro po kayo oo….pero ung ibang talents artists ng ABS-CBN nagawa na nila yurakan pagkatao ni Pres(ident) Duterte. Ang yayabang nga nila kala mo alam nila lahat. Humanda sila may araw din sila…” another Instagram user said.

[Maybe you really do, but other talents and artists of ABS-CBN have attacked President Duterte’s personality. They are so proud of themselves as if they know everything. They must be ready for a day of reckoning.]

/atm

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ