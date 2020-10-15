We’re Getting Season Two Of ABC’s The Sound Next Month

Aussie music show, The Sound is returning for a season two. The ABC live music show is due to land next month on Sunday, 1st November with Jane Gazzo still hosting the event.

This time around though, Gazzo will be joined by triple j Goodnights presenter, Bridget Hustwaite.

On the second season, The Sound host Gazzo says, “I am delighted to be part of The Sound season two.”

“Australian music is not just being celebrated, but also documented and highlighted during what has been possibly the most unusual year ever for the arts and music industry.

“The positive feedback from season one validated just how much Aussie audiences love their music television…

“I look forward to seeing the massive talent and contributions from so many of our established and emerging artists. Bring it on!”

You can catch the premiere of season two on Sunday, 1st November at 6pm local time.

Season one of The Sound saw the likes of Paul Kelly, Amy Shark, and Missy Higgins perform.

The Sound Season Two Return

Sunday, 1st November

ABC TV & iview