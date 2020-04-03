We’re Getting The New King Gizzard Double Album & Concert Movie This Month

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 3, 2020

Just last month King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard were forced to cancel their sold out screenings of their debut concert film Chunky Shrapnel.

The screening was set for premiere this weekend in Melbourne. We now have news that King Gizzard will premiere the film online on Friday, 17th April.

Chunky Shrapnel the double album is set for release Friday, 24th April. Vinyls are available for pre-order from next Friday, 10th April.

“Chunky Shrapnel was made for the cinema but as both concerts and films are currently outlawed, it feels poetic to release a concert-film digitally right now,” said the seven-piece’s Stu Mackenzie.

“Get the loudest speakers you’ve got, turn ‘em up and watch Chunky on the biggest telly you can find. Get heaps of snacks and convert your lounge room into a cinema.”

The new King Gizzard film will run for 96 minutes. It was recorded while they were on tour last year, with the idea being that the viewer will have the perspective of standing on stage, mid-performance.

“There is an inevitability to the film, a driving, ever accelerating spiral that climaxes in a 15 minute medley that spans four countries,” says a press release.

Enjoy a teaser below. Head here for all the details.