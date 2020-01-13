We’re Getting Two More Seasons of Donald Glover Series ‘Atlanta’ Next Year

CultureWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 13, 2020

Donald Glover’s comedy/drama series Atlanta will be returning next year for its third and fourth season, network FX have confirmed.

The series, which chronicles two cousins rising through the Atlanta rap scene, first premiered back in 2016 before a second season followed in 2018.

As Deadline reports, FX Network executives John Landgraf and John Solberg confirmed to the press that writing is currently underway for the new seasons, with plans for a 10-episode S3 and an 8-episode S4

Season three will hopefully be getting a January 2021 premiere date, with a “less than a year break” between three and four.

Executives confirmed that portions of one season will be shooting outside the United States – which checks out, given that the S2 finale saw Glover and the gang on a plane to Europe.

As for the future of the show beyond these two new seasons, the network seemed optimistic.

“As long as (Glover) wants to do more Atlanta, we will do more Atlanta,” commented Landgraf.