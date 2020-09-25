We’re over the Moon for… well, for the Moon!

American advocates, NASA needs your help! The U.S. House of Representatives recently proposed to freeze NASA’s funding in 2021. We’re calling on you to urge your senators to reject this idea and to continue growing NASA’s investments in the nation’s high-skilled manufacturing, technical, and scientific workforce. We’ve already prepared a letter for you, and all you need to do is fill out a quick and easy form to send it to your senators. We know there’s a lot going on right now, but the wheels of government continue to turn. Thank you for your help in this difficult time. Pictured: An artist’s concept of a component of NASA’s plans to return humans to the Moon. Image credit: Dynetics.

The U.S. Congress wishes us all a happy anniversary. Representatives of the United States Congress acknowledged the importance of The Planetary Society this week by introducing a formal resolution recognizing our 40th anniversary. The congressional resolution commends The Planetary Society for “introduc[ing] people to the wonders of the cosmos by bridging the gap between the scientific community and the general public to inspire and educate people from all walks of life.”

With the September equinox comes the latest issue of The Planetary Report. This issue celebrates The Planetary Society’s 40th anniversary, looking back at how much has changed since our founding in 1980 along with an essay from a budding young explorer, a history of space exploration and advocacy over the past 40 years, and much more. Planetary Society members receive the magazine in the mail, but everyone can read it for free online.

After 19 years at The Planetary Society, our Solar System Specialist Emily Lakdawalla is saying farewell. Many of you have known her for her articles about space science and exploration, her book on NASA’s Curiosity rover, her appearances on Planetary Radio and at live events, and her social media presence. As she moves on to the next chapter in her career, she says goodbye (but not forever) to those who have appreciated her work over the years.