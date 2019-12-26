We’re Pretty Sure This Is What Mr. Robot’s Complicated Ending Actually Means
No one expected Mr. Robot to have an easy ending, but did you expect it to be quite so twisty and complicated? After four seasons, we finally got to find out how Elliot’s journey ends, and it turned out to be even more layered than we thought. The finale is a very internal episode, exploring the depths of Elliot’s psyche in a way we never have before, and revealing just how much of the story has been the result of Elliot finding ways to deal with his traumas and becoming someone else entirely. If you watched the episode but still have questions, well, join the club! We’re breaking down how the major characters fit into the finale — keep reading to see whose stories wrapped up in the finale and how they played a part in revealing Elliot’s truth.