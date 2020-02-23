“Were Sarah Geronimo’s parents not pleased about Matteo Guidicelli handing her flowers at ‘Unified’ concert?”

Matteo Guidicelli handed Sarah Geronimo a bouquet of flowers during the closing performance of ‘Unified’ concert.

Sarah Geronimo’s parents were reportedly not pleased when Matteo Guidicelli handed her a bouquet of flowers on stage at the Unified concert on Valentine’s Day.

According to ABS-CBN News reporter MJ Felipe, his source claimed that Sarah’s parents got furious when they saw Matteo, instead of Viva’s Vic del Rosario, giving the flowers to Sarah.

“Ayon sa aking source, so di ba umakyat si Ogie Alcasid, si Ogie ang nag-abot ng flowers para kay Ate Reg, tapos si Matteo ang nag-abot kay Sarah. Isyu pala ‘yun,” MJ claimed.

He continued, “According to my source who was there sa backstage, nagalit daw, diumano, ang parents ni Sarah kung bakit daw si Matteo ang nag-abot ng flowers kay Sarah. Bakit hindi daw si Boss Vic or siguro, bakit hindi si daddy?”

MJ shared that it was Vic’s choice for Matteo to give the flowers to the pop star.

“Ang narinig ko, ang kuwento sa akin, si Boss Vic talaga ‘yung may hawak ng flowers, kaso kasi si Matteo was nakaupo sa harap ni Boss Vic. Ang ginawa daw ni Boss Vic, inabot ‘yung flowers kay Matteo and allowed Matteo to hand the flowers kay Sarah,” MJ reported.

Sarah staged a concert with Regine Velasquez for the first time on Valentine’s Day with Unified. The Popstar Royalty received the flowers from her then-fiancé during the finale performance in the concert.

Sarah and Matteo got married on February 20.