Wet, cloudy Wednesday in parts of Luzon, Visayas; fair weather in rest of PH

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon or “habagat” is expected to bring cloudy skies and rain showers in parts of Southern Luzon and Visayas, while fair weather would likely prevail in the rest of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Tuesday.
According to weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio, the effects of habagat will specifically be felt in Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon), Bicol Region, Metro Manila, and western portions of Visayas.
“[Ang] magiging lagay ng panahon bukas dahil pa rin sa habagat asahan po bukas ang maulap na kalangitan na may mga kalat kalat na pagulan at thunderstorms sa Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Calabarzon, Bicol Region at kasama na rin ang Metro Manila [at] Western Visayas,” Aurelio said in an afternoon weather forecast.
(Due to the southwest monsoon, the weather tomorrow will be cloudy with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Metro Manila, and Western Visayas.)
He added that the rest of the country will experience fair weather with partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of localized thunderstorms.
Meanwhile, Aurelio noted that the low-pressure area (LPA), last spotted 80 kilometers north-northeast of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next few days.
No gale warning had been raised in the country’s coastal waters, he said.
The forecast temperature range in key cities or areas for Wednesday is as follows:
- Metro Manila: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay: 21 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
