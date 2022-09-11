Wet Leg Cover Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ For BBC Live Lounge

Isle Of Wight indie-rock duo Wet Leg have shared a cover of Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ for their recent appearance in the BBC Live Lounge. The relaxed cover sees the pair speeding up the track somewhat, adding in some dreamlike vocals to match the neo-psychedelic vibe of the original.

Originally released back in June, ‘Bad Habit’ was issued as the second single from Lacy’s second album, Gemini Rights. Described as something of a mainstream breakthrough for him, the track charted globally, reaching number two in the US, and number three in Australia.

Wet Leg – ‘Bad Habit’ (Steve Lacy cover)

[embedded content]

Alongside their version of ‘Bad Habit’, Wet Leg also performed a rendition of their original track, ‘Wet Dream’. In May of this year, Harry Styles also appeared in the BBC Live Lounge, sharing his own cover of the same track.

“We were just on our phones, doing a good scroll sesh, and then gradually, one by one, we were like, ‘Oh my God, have you seen this? Oh my God, this appeared on the internet, and it’s Harry Styles covering ‘Wet Dream”,” Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale explained during an interview with Apple Music 1.

“I really wish that we could hear his rendition of all of our songs,” she added. “It was really all glossy and beautiful.” Wet Leg will be returning to Australia in early 2023, having been added as the support act for Styles’ forthcoming tour of the country.

Further Reading

Wet Leg Review – A Night Sydney Fans Won’t Take For Granted

Mercury Prize Ceremony Postponed After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

For Fans Of: Wet Leg | Get to Know LA Trio Automatic