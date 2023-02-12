Wet Leg Quote Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner During BRIT Acceptance Speech: “That Rock and Roll, Eh?”

Over the weekend, Wet Leg took home the BRIT Award for Best New Artist at this year’s ceremony. During their acceptance speech, the band’s Rhian Teasdale quoted Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner’s own speech, from when the band won Album of the Year at the 2014 ceremony for AM.

“That rock and roll, hey? That rock and roll. It just won’t go away. It might hibernate from time to time, and sink back into the swamp,” Teasdale began her speech, lifting from Turner’s words nearly a decade ago. Watch that moment below, then compare it with Turner’s own acceptance speech.

“That Rock and Roll. It Just Won’t Go Away”

[embedded content][embedded content]

“In all seriousness, thank you so much. It’s really cool to be doing this on an indie label. Shout out Domino,” Teasdale continued. “Being on the telly can feel like such a boys’ club thing, but I just want to thank all of the women that worked on the whole production thing. It is a team of women, and I just really want to shout them out.”

At Saturday’s ceremony, Wet Leg were tied for most nominations with Harry Styles, with the Isle of Wight duo up for four awards. They walked away with two of those – Best New Artist along with British Group. They were also nominated for British Album of the Year (for last year’s self-titled debut) and Best Rock/Alternative Act. They also performed debut single ‘Chaise Longue’ – watch that below.

[embedded content]

Wet Leg’s BRIT Awards wins come a week after they took home Best Alternative Music Album (for Wet Leg) and Best Alternative Music Performance (for ‘Chaise Longue’) at this year’s Grammy Awards.

