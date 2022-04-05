Wet Leg Release New Single ‘Ur Mum’ Ahead Of Debut Album

UK indie rock band Wet Leg will release their self-titled debut album this Friday, 8th April. The duo of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers have shared the album’s latest single, ‘Ur Mum’, along with a comical music video directed by Lavaland.

‘Ur Mum’ is Wet Leg’s second single of 2022, following ‘Angelica’. Teasdale and Chambers are employees of a general store called Angelica’s in the ‘Ur Mum’ video. Watch it below.

‘Ur Mum’ is a kiss-off to a lousy ex boyfriend. It begins with the line, “When I think about what you’ve become, I feel sorry for your mum.” In a statement, Teasdale explained, “I was pretty angry at the way things had gone in this particular dynamic. It’s just a diss song I wrote to make myself feel better. It worked.”

Hailing from the Isle of Wight in the south of England, Wet Leg released their debut single, ‘Chaise Lounge’ in June, 2021, via the Domino Recording Company. ‘Chaise Lounge’ came in at #45 in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2021. The singles ‘Wet Dream’, ‘Too Late Now’ and ‘Oh No’ followed ‘Chaise Lounge’ in the second half of 2021. All six Wet Leg singles to date will appear on the upcoming album.

Wet Leg will visit Australia this July. Find all tour dates below and get your tickets here.

Wet Leg Australian Tour 2022

Wednesday, 20th July – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne (Yeah Yeah Yeahs support)

Thursday, 21st July – Howler, Melbourne SOLD OUT

Friday, 22nd July – Splendour In The Grass, Byron Bay SOLD OUT

Sunday, 24th July – Hordern Pavillion, Sydney (Yeah Yeah Yeahs support)

Monday, 25th July – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

[embedded content]