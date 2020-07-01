Wet market in San Juan temporary closed as vendors contracts COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Agora Market in San Juan City will be temporarily closed after a vendor was found to be infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the city’s local government said Wednesday.

In a statement, the San Juan LGU said that the vendor was found to be positive for the latest strain of coronavirus a few days ago and is currently being treated in a hospital.

Meanwhile, the vendor’s close contacts have also been swabbed and isolated, the LGU added.

“Para po sa kapakanan ng lahat, minabuti ng Pamahalaang Lungsod ng San Juan at ng pamunuan ng Agora Market na pansamantalang isara na muna ang ating palengke habang hinihintay natin ang resulta ng swab test ng lahat ng mga kawani, manggagawa at vendors na nagtatrabaho rito,” the local government said.

(For everyone’s safety, the local government of San Juan and the management of the Agora Market has decided to temporarily close the wet market while we are awaiting the swab test results of the vendors and workers who work here.)

Should the wet market reopen, the LGU said that only vendors and workers who tested negative for the coronavirus will be allowed to return to the market.

“Ang mga magpa-positive naman sa COVID-19 ay ating ia-isolate at ipapagamot. Makakabalik lamang sila kapag may clearance na sila mula sa ating City Health Office na sila ay fit to work na muli,” the local government added.

(Those who turn out positive for COVID-19 will be isolated and will be treated. They can only go back to work if they secure a clearance from our City Health Office, showing that they are now fit to work.)

Currently, the country’s COVID-19 cases are at 38,511, with 10,438 recoveries and 1,270 deaths.

