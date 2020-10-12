Wet Monday expected, LPA east of Surigao may intensify — Pagasa

It has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph and is moving west-northwest at 15 kph.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Nika was last seen 245 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

Pagasa said Central Luzon, Pangasinan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan will experience monsoon rains caused by the southwest monsoon or “habagat” on Monday.

“Ibig sabihin nito ay may mga moderate to heavy rains na maaaring magdulot ng pagbaha o pagguho ng lupa lalong lalo na sa mababang lugar, malapit sa ilog at yung mga nakatira malapit sa mga bundok,” Aurelio said.

(Moderate to heavy rains may cause flooding or landslides in low-lying areas, areas near rivers, and areas near mountains.)

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the tropical depression, LPA, and southwest monsoon will be experienced in Metro Manila and the rest of the country, according to Pagasa.