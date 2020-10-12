Wet Monday expected, LPA east of Surigao may intensify — Pagasa

[embedded content]
MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) east of Surigao Del Sur may develop into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Monday.
Pagasa reported in its 4 a.m. weather update that the LPA was last spotted 670 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur.
“May posibilidad na maging bagyo itong LPA within the next 48 hours (This LPA may develop into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours),” Pagasa weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said.
Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Nika was last seen 245 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur.
It has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph and is moving west-northwest at 15 kph.
Pagasa said Central Luzon, Pangasinan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan will experience monsoon rains caused by the southwest monsoon or “habagat” on Monday.
“Ibig sabihin nito ay may mga moderate to heavy rains na maaaring magdulot ng pagbaha o pagguho ng lupa lalong lalo na sa mababang lugar, malapit sa ilog at yung mga nakatira malapit sa mga bundok,” Aurelio said.
(Moderate to heavy rains may cause flooding or landslides in low-lying areas, areas near rivers, and areas near mountains.)
Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the tropical depression, LPA, and southwest monsoon will be experienced in Metro Manila and the rest of the country, according to Pagasa.
Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:
Metro Manila: 23 to 29 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 16 to 21 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cebu City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
