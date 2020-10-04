Wet Sunday in parts of Luzon, Visayas due to LPA — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — It’s going to be a rainy Sunday in parts of Luzon and the whole of the Visayas due to the low-pressure area (LPA), the state weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the LPA was monitored at 345 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

“Kasalukuyan ho itong nagdu-dulot ng ulan dito sa malaking bahagi ng Southern Luzon at ng Southern Visayas,” weather specialist Loriedin De La Cruz said of the LPA.

(This is currently bringing rains over a large portion of Southern Luzon and Southern Visayas.)

“Pero sa latest analysis, mababa naman ang tsansa na mabuo ito bilang isang bagyo within the next 24 to 36 hours,” she added.

(Based on the latest analysis, however, this has a low chance of developing to a storm within the next 24 to 36 hours.)

The LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) and Bicol regions, Quezon and the whole of Visayas.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers over Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to localized thunderstorms.

