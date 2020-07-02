WeWork drives the way forward for safe work environment

AS businesses adapt to the new normal and transition to the future of workplaces, physical and virtual work space provider WeWork remains committed in setting a high bar for its enterprise partners to maintain safe workplaces that enable connection, collaboration and productivity.

“For WeWork, the configuration of space to ensure experience and productivity is an area we are very familiar with from our 10 years of experience. We are working to de-densify high traffic areas and implement changes to shared spaces that include our lounges, meeting rooms and common areas through revised spatial guidelines and establishing buffer zones to further support our team members’ efforts and compliance to professional distancing,” WeWork Southeast Asia Head of Growth Ray Tan said.

WeWork has led fostering innovation and collaboration in the workplace for over a decade. Today, with over 600,000 members around the world, it continues to redefine the future of work for more productive office environments reflective of the new normal.

“Our goal is to ease the transition back to the workplace by proactively revamping WeWork’s products, design and services to meet members’ new expectations for professional distancing and cleanliness, while maintaining our strengths as a partner of choice for turnkey, thoughtful and diverse space solutions.,” Tan emphasized.

WeWork may be synonymous with aesthetics and experiences but its functionality and flexibility have proven to be of even greater value for companies.

“Whether it is re-evaluating long-term commitments or needing flexible space due to construction delays, leaders and enterprises are turning to us to help them navigate the situation simply because we have the scale to provide immediate options,” he added.