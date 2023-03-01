Whale signals its commitment to international expansion, sets up global HQ in Singapore

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Asia’s leading AI retail solution provider, Whale, has been accredited by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). The IMDA Accreditation programme will contribute in strengthening Whale’s presence in the Singapore market and expands its reach throughout Southeast Asia and beyond. This allows Whale to leverage their cutting-edge artificial algorithm and secure, stable, user-friendly solutions, to position themselves to make a significant impact in the global enterprise and government sector.

Founded in 2017, Whale has successfully served over 400 renowned global brands and 200,000+ stores in helping them start and scale their retail businesses. Notable brands include Unilever, Coca Cola, NIO, POP MART, Muji, Shiseido, and Watsons. In August 2022, Whale raised a Series B funding round, led by Temasek Holdings and other prominent venture capital funds. Whale has helped brands tackle their business challenges and embark on digital transformation journeys for long-term success. Leveraging pivotal technology innovations – AI, IoT and Data, Whale enables brands with actionable insights and operation automation capabilities to reduce costs, maximize efficiency and build connections with customers.

Retail analytics can be a powerful tool for driving post-pandemic growth

Gaining insight into how shoppers shop at physical space was essential. Whale SpaceSight provides an automated, digital store operation management tool that connects online and offline store operations, with AI algorithms to enable retailers to gain valuable insights into consumer behaviour and make informed decisions that could lead to increased growth.

Live streaming is revolutionizing the future of retail shopping

Live streaming offers customers an interactive, and unique online shopping experience that boosts customer engagement, brand awareness, and sales. Whale Cast simplifies the live streaming process while providing data-driven insights into audience at all stages.

Global retailers must now innovate in omnichannel marketing to remain competitive

Retailers aim to replicate the rapid transparency of online shopping in physical stores, and omnichannel marketing management play a key role in this endeavour. Whale Harbor offers a comprehensive suite of tools to support the entire content marketing process, empowering marketing teams to succeed.

Supported by two underlying cloud services as the foundation – Whale Analytics and Whale Stardust, to help brands leverage the power of AI, IoT, data, while ensuring enterprise-grade security compliance and privacy protection.

Together with these tools, acting as the brand’s trusted AI Copilot.