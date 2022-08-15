Whamoz Cruz Girlfriend Antonette Gail Rushed to Hospital

Antonette Gail Rushed to Hospital After Suffering from Bartholin cyst

ANTONETTE GAIL – The girlfriend of the social media personality Whamoz Cruz was rushed to the hospital after suffering from Bartholin cyst.

Whamoz Cruz recently posted on his video blog that his girlfriend had been sent to the hospital. On the video vlog, Antonette can be seen lying in the emergency department (ER) as she waits for a doctor.

Whamoz claims that a Bartholin cyst, a fluid-filled bump in Antonette’s intimate area, was discovered. She underwent an examination, was given medication, and eventually left the hospital.

Their supporters meanwhile prayed for Antonette’s quick recovery. Her attending physician urged Whamoz’ girlfriend to rest for a few days.

In the meantime, Antonette is currently carrying Whamoz’s child. It’s their first child. The influencer Whamoz, who has received criticism for his appearance, wished that his child would never resemble him.

His wish for his unborn baby: “WAG MO SANA AKO MAKA MUKA BABY PARA DIKA MAKARANAS NG PANG LALAIT NG IBANG TAO.”

The pregnant TikTok couple received encouraging remarks in response to the post, which has earned nearly 500,000 reactions as of this writing. A number of online users spoke up for the 25-year-old content producer, assuring him that having a good heart is what matters most.

Others claimed that most people are simply too impolite and critical of one’s appearance, particularly in the Philippines. Antonette has also been getting congrats messages on her part.

