“What did Ogie Alcasid discuss with Jae of Korean band Day6?”

Ogie Alcasid reveals he and Jae of Day6 are not just following each other on Twitter, but have also become friends.

Last Sunday, March 1, Ogie Alcasid surprisingly snagged the top spot of trending topics on Twitter while ASAP Natin ‘To was still on-air.

Upon finding out that he was trending on Twitter, the OPM icon immediately thought people were talking about him because of his performance on ASAP that day.

But what he didn’t know was that fans of Jae Park from the Korean boy band Day6 were discussing the colorful jacket that he was wearing during one of the segments on the show.

“So for some reason nagti-trend ‘yung pangalan ko nung Sunday. Akala ko naman dahil sa ASAP. Hindi pala. Dahil pala sa jacket ko. So tiningnan ko ‘yung thread. Nakakatuwa naman ‘tong mga fans ng Day6 kasi parang pinapakilala nila ako kay Jae,” he shared during the press conference for his upcoming concert with Ian Veneracion called Kilabotitos.

Salamat and thank you at nag trend po tayo. First time ko po😊😊😊 thank you — ogie alcasid (@ogiealcasid) March 1, 2020

The singer-songwriter went on to share that the reason why he wore the said floral-painted jacket that day was he was required to wear one that day.

“So nu’ng Sunday, may suot akong jacket na Gucci. Hindi ko masyadong sinusuot ‘yun. Kasi ang requirement [sa show] was floral,” he began.

Apparently, he and Jae had worn similar jackets. According to the Tawag Ng Tanghalan hurado, he didn’t expect that collaged side by side photo of himself and Jae Park would blow up.

👍👍👍 — ogie alcasid (@ogiealcasid) March 1, 2020

“So sinuot ko siya. Then suddenly, one of his fans posted ‘Who wore it better? Ogie or Jae?’ So nakita ko ‘yung post. Sabi ko, ‘Of course, Jae’ and then ni-retweet niya. Ayun pala ‘pag ni-retweet ka nang ganu’n malaking bagay na pala sa fandom ‘yun,” he said.

Alcasid then recalled how fans started tweeting Jae to let the Korean artist know how popular he is in the Philippines.

“Jae, this is our singer Ogie Alcasid. He’s good-looking, he’s sexy, he’s an icon ganu’n. Parang binibida nila. Ang cute naman nang mga ‘to. Finally, ni-recognize niya ako,” he said.

Sharing how they started following each other, Alcasid eventually revealed that they also began interacting via direct message on Twitter.

“Tapos finollow niya ako. Tapos pini-m niya ako na hindi ko sinasabi ni nag-pm. Tapos ‘yung mga fans niya, parang ‘oh my Gosh they followed each other. Baka nagpi-pm na sila,’” he shared.

He added: “And I realized that this guy is so nice. I think he’s 27 years old. Really good music. Guitar player also. Ang ganda nung music nu’ng banda nila. Banda siya. Hindi siya K-Pop group na sumasayaw eh. They’re a real band. So I enjoyed listening to their music.”

Alcasid then revealed what the two of them talked about over direct message on Twitter.

“And friend ko na siya. So sabi niya ‘When I come over to the Philippines, I’d like to meet you. Sabi ko ‘Of course, let’s go to Manila Zoo,’” Alcasid shared.

Asked if he told his wife Regine Velasquez about his interaction with Jae on Twitter, he said: “Binida ko agad. Sabi niya, ‘Sino kaya ang pinag-aaksayahan mo nang panahon diyan?’ ‘Wag kang ano. Si Jae ‘to.’”

Last Monday, March 2, Ogie Alcasid exchanged tweets with Jae after praising the songs of the latter’s band.

Been listening to the music if @day6official sobrang galing! — ogie alcasid (@ogiealcasid) March 2, 2020

Jae Park then responded by thanking him for listening to their music.

Some fans of Day6, collectively known as Sunday, also started making some cool fan art out of excitement over the new friendship between Ogie Alcasid and Jae Park.

This is cute https://t.co/FCf99jBIgG — ogie alcasid (@ogiealcasid) March 2, 2020

Day6 is a Korean boy band under JYP Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Ogie Alcasid’s upcoming two-day concert with Ian Veneracion, dubbed Kilabotitos, will happen on March 20 and 21 at the New Frontier Theater.