“What does Chiz Escudero think of Heart Evangelista’s topless photo?”

Heart Evangelista shares what Chiz Escudero thought of her now viral topless photo on Instagram.

Heart Evangelista set the online world abuzz with her topless photo, which she posted on Instagram on February 28.

The said post already gained more than 400k likes as of this writing. In her post, Heart highlighted self-love.

“Treasure yourself every single day,” she wrote.

Many netizens commended Heart’s shot, including her fellow celebrities.

“So beautiful Heart,” Isabelle Daza wrote.

“Heart’s on fiyahhhhhh,” Tim Yap posted.

However, the photo also raised eyebrows among some netizens.

One particular netizen asked, “What will Chiz think? If he likes it then fine.”

Heart replied, “He told me to post it. He said I should be proud.”