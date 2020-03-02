“What is Martin Nievera’s advice to newlyweds Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo?”

Martin Nievera has some words of wisdom for Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo when it comes to marriage.

Martin Nievera shared his advice to newlyweds Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli whom he is very close to. In an interview with ABS-CBN News, the singer reminded the couple that the marriage is far more important than the wedding.

“This whole getting married thing, which is becoming everybody’s headline should actually be their own personal promise to each other. That’s what a marriage is. It’s not about the wedding. It’s not about the day you got married. It’s about the marriage,” he stated.

Martin also advised the couple to always sustain the “enthusiasm” in their marriage. “That ‘I want you, I want you so badly,’ keep it going. Sustain that. Because dates and events will be forgotten but your love will never be forgotten,” he remarked.

The singer also reminded the couple that they need to consult each other when it comes to making a decision.

“You cannot make a decision without the other person’s consent or at least giving his or her few cents worth. And always be willing to forgive each other,” Martin stated.

Sarah and Matteo tied the knot on February 20, 2020.