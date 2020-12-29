“What is Vice Ganda‘s New Year’s wish? “

Vice Ganda shared his New Year wish.

Good health for everyone. This is Vice Ganda’s major wish this coming 2021.

“New Year’s wish? Sana maging malusog tayong lahat. Makasigurong healthy tayong lahat. ‘Yon ang pinaka-importante. Kahit gaano tayo kaganda, kung hindi tayo malusog, chaka ka, hindi ba?” he said in an interview in Magandang Buhay .

He added, “Kahit gaano ka kagaling, kung may sakit ka, eh mahirap. Kailangan healthy tayo lahat.”

Vice Ganda will be welcoming the New Year entertaining the madlang people as It’s Showtime will be airing live on January 1, 2021.

“Live ang Showtime kaya magkita-kita tayo ng January 1. Kailangan sabay-sabay tayong mag-ingay, tumawa, at masaya ng January 1. Huwag manonood ng ikalulungkot mo, dapat ang panonoorin mo ay ang ikasasaya mo,” he shared.

When asked where he will be spending the New Year with his boyfriend Ion Perez, the comedian relayed, “Hindi naman puwedeng umalis ng Pilipinas. Dito lang sa Pilipinas with the very important people in our lives.”

Recently, Vice shared that he had a “quiet” Christmas this year as he did not have an entry in the Metro Manila Film Festival. The comedian admitted that he actually missed the MMFF.

“Dec. 25, 2020. Walang MMFF first day kaba and ngarag. Walang cinema tours. Walang mall tours. Walang kaliwa’t kanan na texts and calls from VIVA and Star Cinema kung magkano na ang gross every after screening hours. Tahimik lang. Kalmado lang. ibang iba. Kakamiss din,” he posted on Twitter on Christmas Day.