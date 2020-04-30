“What Matteo Guidicelli realized after getting married to Sarah Geronimo”

Matteo Guidicelli shares realizations as a married man.

Matteo Guidecilli remarked that marriage has taught him a lot of things not only about his partner but also about himself. In a Facebook Live seminar for a brand, the actor shared his learnings since he got married to Sarah Geronimo.

“It also makes you learn about yourself so much more. You learn also about humility so much. You’re not always right kumbaga because the wife is always correct even though they’re not. But yeah, tama ba? But on a serious note, you really learn how to balance, and how to just give in, and just how to agree, to be more patient and all these things. It’s a nice phase kumbaga,” he said.

Matteo remarked that the journey of being a married man has been amazing.

“It’s amazing. I recommend it to all my friends. I was talking to my other batchmates, kumbaga ‘how’s married life?’ Sabi ko, ‘Bro, I think you should get married too, man.’ I don’t know, maybe I’m just in my honeymoon stage or I’m in the beginning of my marriage, but you know it’s amazing to wake up, to sleep beside the person you love the most. It’s a blessing and I found my partner, kumbaga. There’s so many things we could do together, and so many things we could achieve together,” the actor remarked.

Matteo and Sarah tied the knot on February 20.