What to watch on TV This Week: ‘A Christmas Story,’ holiday specials and more

New civil lawsuit alleges Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted a 16-year-old Polish model in 2002 A new civil lawsuit filed Thursday against Harvey Weinstein alleges the disgraced movie mogul sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in 2002.

Students at UVA found a mural supporting black trans women defaced A mural supporting black trans women near the University of Virginia was crossed out by a pro-gun message twice in two days, the university said.

New Jersey banned discrimination based on hairstyle New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law on Thursday making it illegal to discriminate based on hairstyles associated with race, his office said. It's one year to the day that an African American high school wrestler cut off his dreadlocks so he could compete.

Almost 200 rounds were fired in the UPS hijacking shootout between police and suspects Two robbery suspects and 21 law enforcement officers exchanged nearly 200 bullets in this month's deadly shootout at a busy Florida intersection, an official with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.