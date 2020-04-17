“What’s a typical afternoon during quarantine at Alex Gonzaga’s home?”

Alex Gonzaga shares life at their home during quarantine in her latest vlog.

Alex Gonzaga documented the things she usually does with her family during quarantine in her latest YouTube vlog.

“Alam niyo ngayong quarantine parang hindi natin alam kung ano ba gagawin natin kasi hindi tayo nakakalabas. Alam niyo ‘yung time na ‘pag kailangan natin pumasok sa trabaho, sa school, gusto natin mag-stay sa bahay, Ngayon naka-quarantine tayo gusto naman natin lumabas,” Alex said in her video.

Alex shared in her vlog her to do-list during a typical quarantine day including fixing her bed, cooking, and doing cardio. She also tried to do the popular Dalgona coffee drink. She also showed her different summer outfits in the vlog.

The video has already amassed more than one million views as of this writing.

Many netizens expressed their amusement and happiness because of Alex’s vlog.

“Imagine you’re in a house with Alex during quarantine. It won’t ever be boring!! Watching from NY!” one netizen said.

“Hindi talaga tayo binibigong pasayahin ni Alex 💛 happy pill,” another netizen said.

“Thank you Alex G. for bringing happines in this time of pandemic,” another netizen stated.