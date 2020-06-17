What’s new on Hollywood TV and streaming service

’30 Rock’ cast reuniting to promote new cable shows and schedules

LOS ANGELES: Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan and other “30 Rock” stars are reuniting to promote the new shows on NBC and its cable siblings USA Network, Bravo and Oxygen. Described as a “one-time, commercial-free event,” the hour-long special will air on July 16.

‘30 Rock’ cast member and producer Tina Fey AP PHOTO

The cast of the Emmy-winning sitcom will be in character, including Jack McBrayer’s enthusiastic network page.

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again,” executive producers Fey and Robert Carlock said in a statement. “To quote Kenneth the page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

Padma Lakshmi launches series cheering immigrants

NEW YORK: Padma Lakshmi watched in anger as politicians belittle, discriminate, or target immigrants.

So she has responded with something she knows quite a lot about: food. Specifically, immigrant food: burritos, dosas, crab boil, Pad Thai and poke.

Host Padma Lakshmi with Elemi owner Emiliano Marentes in ‘Taste the Nation,’ a documentary series streaming on Hulu. AP PHOTO

Lakshmi, a longtime judge and host of “Top Chef,” created and hosts the new Hulu documentary series “Taste the Nation,” which celebrates the food of American immigrants and indigenous people.

She is an Indian American who moved when she was four. Lakshmi opens each episode, “I want to explore who we are through the food we eat. What makes us American?”

Delroy Lindo’s titanic performance in ‘Da 5 Bloods’

NEW YORK: In Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” Delroy Lindo’s performance rises to a ferocious pinnacle.

Johnny Nguyen (background) Clarke Peters, and Delroy Lindo, in a scene from ‘Da 5 Bloods,’ which is streaming on Netflix. AP PHOTO

It follows African American veterans who return to Vietnam to find their leader’s remains and gold. Lindo plays Paul, a soldier with PTSD. Mangled by xenophobia and rage, he became a Donald Trump supporter.

The seasoned actor attempted to channel centuries of pain for black soldiers into a larger-than-life character. Lindo met with veterans and cousins who served. He reread Bloods, the oral history of blacks in the war, and watched the documentary “Hearts and Minds.” If there’s Oscar buzz this year, he’ll have it.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ among first to resume shooting

LOS ANGELES: “The Bold and the Beautiful” plans to resume production, becoming the first network scripted show to start shooting again after the long layoff due to Covid-19.

Katherine Kelly Lang is a longtime star on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.’ AP PHOTO

The popular daytime drama will begin filming at CBS Television City in Los Angeles with strict protocols in place as mandated by the state and county.

Their measures include an independent Covid-19 coordinator on the set, regular testing of everyone involved in production, a minimized crew, and the requirement of masks and social distance for all except actors when the cameras are rolling.

It was not announced when the first new episode will air.

