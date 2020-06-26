What’s new with Johnny Depp, The Dixie Chicks and ‘The Magic School Bus’

Tabloid’s lawyers seek to get Johnny Depp libel lawsuit thrown out

LONDON: The Sun’s lawyers urged a judge to dismiss Johnny Depp’s libel claim because the star failed to disclose evidence of his drug use.

Depp is suing publisher News Group Newspapers and Executive Editor Dan Wootton over an article claiming the actor was violent to his ex-wife Amber Heard, which he strongly denies.

Johnny Depp AP PHOTO

The newspaper’s lawyer, Adam Wolanski, said the issue was relevant because “drugs and alcohol had an influence on [Depp’s] behavior.”

Depp’s lawyer, David Sherborne, said the case concerned “whether the [newspaper] can prove that [Depp] committed serious domestic violence. It is not about whether [he] asks for drugs.”

AP

* * *

The Dixie Chicks officially change their name to The Chicks

NASHVILLE, Tenn.: Grammy-winning country group The Dixie Chicks have dropped Dixie from their name, now going by The Chicks.

Emily Robison, lNatalie Maines, and Martie Maguire of The Chicks AP PHOTO

The band’s social media accounts and website were changed. The band also recognized that the name was already in use by a group in New Zealand, and expressed thanks for allowing to share the name.

The move follows a decision by Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word’s association to slavery. A statement on their website said “We want to meet at this moment.” Dixie refers to Southern USstates, especially those that belonged to the Confederacy.

AP

* * *

Elizabeth Banks to drive ‘Magic School Bus’ onto big screens

NEW YORK: “The Magic School Bus” traveled everywhere from Pluto to inside the human body. Now it’s going somewhere new: the big screen.

Elizabeth Banks will play the The Magic School Bus’ science teacher Ms. Frizzle. AP PHOTO

Scholastic Entertainment will make “a feature-length, live-action hybrid film” based on the animated 90’s show. Elizabeth Banks will play the manic science teacher Ms. Frizzle.

“The Magic School Bus,” adapted from books written by Joanna Cole and illustrated by Bruce Degen, centers on school children who board the bus for unlikely field trips.

Lilly Tomlin voiced Ms. Frizzle in the original cartoon, and Kate McKinnon voiced her sister in a recent Netflix reboot, “The Magic School Bus Rides Again.”

AP