What’s new with Naya Rivera, Johnny Depp, Jada and Will Smith

Sonar, divers search for Naya Rivera

Teams are using sonar and robotic devices to search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, who authorities believe drowned in a Southern California lake.

Search teams on Lake Piru are towing sonar devices across the surface that scan the bottom for shapes that might be a body, then employing small remote controlled devices to explore the underwater spaces that show promise.

Two such shapes were found Friday, but neither led to Rivera.

Divers are also still searching the murky waters, but fewer are being used than in the hours immediately after the 33-year-old was reported missing.

Depp says feces in bed was last straw in marriage to Heard

LONDON: Johnny Depp said he was left embittered by ex-wife Amber Heard’s claims he abused her.

He said the marriage broke down for good when he accused Heard or a friend of defecating in the couple’s bed after Heard’s 30th birthday party in 2016. Heard claims the couple fought after the party and Depp threw a wine bottle at her. He denies it.

He realized that the marriage couldn’t be saved. “I wanted nothing to do with her.”

That same year, Heard obtained a restraining order against Depp, claiming he’d hit her and thrown a cellphone at her during an argument. AP

Jada and Will Smith address relationship in ‘Table Talk’

LOS ANGELES: With their marriage under social-media scrutiny, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith reaffirmed their commitment to each other as Pinkett Smith admitted to having a relationship with musician August Alsina when she and Smith were separated.

In a one-on-one conversation on Pinkett Smith’s series “Red Table Talk,” she said she was reluctantly discussing Alsina’s reported comments because of the public speculation they provoked.

What started as a friendship and a family effort to help Alsina with his health about four years ago became a relationship at a time when she and Smith thought their marriage was over, Pinkett Smith said. AP

