“What’s next for Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, and Donny Pangilinan after ‘James and Pat and Dave’?”

These are the upcoming projects of Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, and Donny Pangilinan.

The cast of James and Pat and Dave are grateful for the success of their movie despite the novel coronavirus fears. Lead stars Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, and Donny Pangilinan had a thanksgiving lunch with the Star Cinema executives on Wednesday, March 11, in celebration of the film’s triumph at the box office.

“Kami sobrang nagpapasalamat po talaga kami buong puso sa mga nanood at sumuporta ng pelikula ng James and Pat and Dave. Sobrang thankful po talaga kami sa mga taong binigyan namin ng saya at binigyan din nila kami ng saya ,” Loisa said in an interview with the media.

Following the success of the movie, the three lead stars are already set to do new projects.

Loisa and Ronnie will star in the upcoming iWant project titled Death Card.

“So panibago at ibang role naman ‘yung gagampanan namin, kakaiba malayo sa James and Pat and Dave kasi pulis kami dito. Excited kami na makita rin ng tao kasi ‘yun nga sobrang iba sa character namin,” Ronnie shared.

Loisa added that they will also be doing a teleserye.

“Meron din kaming teleserye na gagawin. Malapit na mag-taping,“ Loisa relayed.

Meanwhile, Donny will be starring in the project titled He’s Into Her.

“We just saw the trailer, first time kong mapanood. ‘Yung footage lang ng He’s Into Her in general so sobrang excited ako na maipakita,” Donny shared.

He’s Into Her is a coming-of-age romantic-comedy series.