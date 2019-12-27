What’s on TV Friday: ‘Craft in America’
SERIES
Craft in America The episode “Quilts” kicks off a new season, profiling contemporary masters of quilting and documenting the role quilts play in America’s history. Susan Hudson, Victoria Findlay Wolfe, Michael A. Cummings, Judith Content and special guest Ken Burns. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri opens a new season of his culinary road show by featuring truly inventive foods, which includes mac-and-cheese pancakes in Burlington, Vt., and grits and biscuits in Richmond, Va. 9 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
America Salutes You Presents Guitar Legends 3 This benefit concert promotes and supports charities that work with veterans and first responders to ensure their mental wellness. Host Billy Gibbons performs. George Thorogood, Warren Haynes, Nancy Wilson, Steve Lukather, Charlie Starr, Ellis Hall and Kenny Aronof also perform. 8 p.m. CW
Popstar’s Best of 2019 Host Elizabeth Stanton counts down the most memorable moments from 2019, based on polls from Popstar magazine. 9 p.m. CW
MOVIES
Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love A sequel to the “Coat of Many Colors,” this 2016 drama continues the saga inspired by the song. Jennifer Nettles, Rick Schroder, Gerald McRaney and Alyvia Alyn Lind (as the young Dolly) return as the members of the rural Tennessee family who face new challenges, including a holiday blizzard and the patriarch’s financial struggles to give his wife a proper wedding ring. 8 p.m. NBC
The Darkest Minds Amandla Stenberg (“The Hate U Give”), Harris Dickinson (“Trust”), Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”), Bradley Whitford (“Perfect Harmony”) and Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”) head the ensemble cast of Jennifer Yuh Nelson’s 2018 adaptation of Alexandra Bracken’s dystopian young-adult novel about teenagers forced to go on the run from the government after they develop superpowers in the wake of a plague that kills 90% of other American children. 8 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
Advertisement
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Airline food investigation; moves for a financially healthy 2020; Eduardo Garcia. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kathy Bates; Clint Eastwood; Jessica Mulroney. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Advertisement
Good Day L.A. (N) Matt Johnson. 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan In Las Vegas, Christina Aguilera; the Blue Man Group performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Wendy Williams. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Gretta Monahan. 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Jason Derulo (“Cats”). 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Brigitte Nielsen guest co-hosts. 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Former NFL player Jeff Rohrer and his ex-wife Heather; Dr. Drew Pinsky. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show The new compostable takeout containers and eco-friendly paper straws; Kristin Chenoweth. 1 p.m. KTTV
Advertisement
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers DNCE’s “Cake by the Ocean”; Jason Momoa; Alfre Woodard; Kaleb Lee performs. 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman’s family say her fiancé is controlling her, brainwashing her and alienating her from them. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dwayne Johnson (“Jumanji: the Next Level”); Chrissy Teigen; Michael B. Jordan (“Just Mercy”). 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Meagan Good; Tisha Campbell. 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Breast-implant illness; whether Boba drinks cause intestinal blockage; inexpensive self-care. 3 p.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Hot Talk; Cirque du Soleil’s “’Twas the Night Before..”; Wendy’s Holiday Gift Grab. 4 p.m. KCOP
The Real Jackée Harry; guest co-host Tisha Campbell. 5 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Impeachment of President Trump; the Senate trial; immigration; the economy; foreign policy: Kimberly Atkins, WBUR; Amna Nawaz, PBS; Bob Woodward, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Advertisement
The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders; best of 2019. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jon Hamm; Keri Russell; Gary Clark Jr. performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Robert De Niro; filmmaker J.J. Abrams. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kevin Hart; Julia Fox; Finneas performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Evan Rachel Wood; Melissa Benoist; Mike Birbiglia. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Mulaney; Rodrigo Santoro. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Natalie Portman. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Football Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple, 9 a.m. ESPN; New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest, 12:20 p.m. ESPN; Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, 3:45 p.m. ESPN; Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Iowa, 5 p.m. FS1; Air Force vs. Washington State, 7:15 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Minnesota Wild visit the Colorado Avalanche, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.