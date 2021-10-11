What’s the color of your problem-solving ‘bird?’

ANTHONY, a vice president in a medium-size corporation presided over a monthly town hall meeting with his department deputies and their workers to talk about many issues. These included the high rate of resignation, habitual absenteeism and tardiness of workers and the increased overtime payment to those who are called to take the burden.

He called all four managers and their nine supervisors one-by-one to dissect the issues in a no holds barred situation in the presence of other workers. Suddenly, a heated argument ensued between two managers known for their contrasting styles. Manager Yosef has a perfect attendance record of his team with no resignation from his workers for five years.

While manager Xander is the exact opposite even as he's strict in his governance style. Anthony adjourned the meeting and called the two managers to a mediation meeting where they patched up their differences but remain aloof to one another after that.

What was wrong? Anthony was mistaken in holding a department meeting with all managers, supervisors, and their workers. He failed to anticipate the situation that could have been done with only the managers in attendance, if not done in confidence via email. Now, the issue has become a juicy gossip in the company.

Even the clerks know the meeting should not have been done by Anthony with other supervisors and their workers in attendance. They wonder. Is Anthony showing signs of incompetence? It's too early to tell. We need to see a series of his mistakes for us to make a conclusion.

Kokology

Workplace problems are part and parcel of any executive's life. It can't be avoided. The challenge is how to minimize their adverse effects to one's career and to the organization. The thing is, why did Anthony commit such judgment error? If I'm to assess Anthony's problem-solving quotient, I would have told him to learn from the fictional story of a blue bird that would help discover one's attitude on problem-solving:

One morning, a blue bird flew into your room through an open window. You're thinking it could be a blessing. Of all places, your room happened to be the bird's choice, so you decided to keep it in a cage and care for it.

The following morning, to your surprise, the bird changed its color from blue to yellow. “I'm feeling lucky. There must be something special in this bird,” you told yourself. On the third morning, the same bird changed its color from yellow to white.

And on the fourth day, the bird's hue turned to black this time. On the night of the fourth day, you began to ask yourself, what could be its color on the fifth day? Then you wished this bird would change into your favorite color…permanently.

If you're Anthony, what color would you choose? Blue? Black? White? Or yellow? Lock in your choice before we proceed. This story came from psychology professor Isamu Saito of Rissho and Waseda University and Kokology project head Tadahiko Nagao who wrote the book “Kokology: The Game of Self-Discovery” (2000).

The bird that flew into your room is a symbol of good fortune. But when it keeps on changing color, you worry that any fortune would not last. Now, you're praying that the bird would change permanently to your favorite color. Saito and Nagao interpret the colors according to the dictates of psychology and how they impact on one's work and personal life, including one's attitude toward problem-solving:

Blue means you're a practical optimist. “You believe that life is a mix of good and bad and it doesn't pay to fight against that reality. You accept adversity calmly and let things run their course without undue stress or worry.”

White mean's you're “cool and decisive under pressure. You don't waste time fretting and indecision, even when a crisis develops. If a situation gets too bad, you feel it's better to cut your losses and look for another route to your goal.”

Yellow means you're “fearless”….”you don't know the meaning of pressure…Every crisis is an opportunity…But be careful not to let your boundless confidence gets the best of you” as there's “a very fine line between fearless and foolhardy.”

Black means you've “a pessimistic outlook. Maybe you need to try thinking….Remember, there's no rain that doesn't end and no night so dark that there's no dawn the next day.”

Problem definition

The more we understand a problem, the better for us to solve it. American inventor and engineer Charles Kettering (1876-1958) said it best: “A problem well-stated is a problem half-solved.” But what if the problem is one's attitude toward a problem? To some people, it's better to react to a problem rather than spend countless hours and effort in preventing it.

I've seen many people ignore workplace problems because they're invisible to the naked eye and its adverse effects to the company's coffers are too farfetched until it's too late. A good example is the on-and-off implementation of 5S good housekeeping. Aside from 5S, when I visit offices and factories, I could readily see many red flags the moment I introduced myself to the security guard. This includes a prolonged waiting time, the broken wall clock, chattering workers, and a smelly toilet, among others.

Whatever you're thinking, never leave home without expecting all the good things that may come your way for the day. But be alert to define all issues that may come your way – big or small.

Rey Elbo is a business consultant specializing in human resources and total quality management. Have a chat with him on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter or send feedback to elbonomics@gmail.com or via https://reyelbo.consulting