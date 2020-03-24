Whatslively App Will Now Alert You When Artists Live Stream From Quarantine

NewsWritten by Zanda Wilson on March 24, 2020

With live streaming becoming pretty much the only way musicians can perform to their audiences during the COVID-19 crisis, a concert tracker app is now doing more to help punters seek out performances.

Dozens of acts have been forced to postpoone their tours, while a stack of festivals have been cancel or postpone, but now Whatslively is here to help.

As TIO reports, the app which was originally established to provide alerts when new tours or concerts were announced, is now sending notifications to fans of artists when acts announce they’ll perform from their homes or backyards.

“At time when we’re missing live music, it’s great to see the industry pull together and keep our spirits alive with what we love the most – music,” said CEO of Whatslively, Trishanth Chandrahasan.

This week we’ve seen live streamed sets from Ben Gibbard, Glass Animals, Middle Kids, Diplo, and more.

Meanwhile, an entirely live-streamed music festival ISOL-AID will return this weekend after a successful first show last week.

Here’s how the Whatslively live stream notifications work:

<img src="﻿” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

