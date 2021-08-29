Wheelchair racer Mangliwan clocks personal best but misses podium

FILIPINO wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan clocked a personal-best time of 3 minutes and 58.24 seconds in the men’s 1500-meter T52 final but was unable to make a podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics at the Olympic Stadium in the evening of Sunday, August 29.

Mangliwan finished sixth among seven wheelchair racers, missing the podium after two events with the first one being the 400-meter final last Friday when he committed a lane-infringement violation that got him disqualified.

Had Mangliwan avoided the blunder, he would have finished fifth with a personal-best time and national record of 1 minute and 0.80 seconds.

Tomoki Sato of Japan finished first and set a Paralympic record of 3 minutes and 29.13 seconds to win the gold medal in the 1500-meter event.

Raymond Martin of the United States of America came in second with an area record of 3 minutes and 29.72 seconds to claim the silver, and Hirokazu Ueyonabaru of Japan got the bronze medal, clocking a personal best of 3 minutes and 44.17 seconds.

Thomas Geierspichler of Austria ranked fourth with his season-best time of 3 minutes and 54.77 seconds while Leonardo de Jesus Perez Juarez of Mexico settled for fifth place, clocking his own season best of 3 minutes and 54.82 seconds.

Isaiah Rigo of USA finished last at seventh place with a time of 3 minutes and 59.42 seconds.



Mangliwan, a double gold medalist at the 2015 Association of Southeast Asian Para Games, will attempt to reach the podium one last time when he competes in the 100-meter event on September 3.