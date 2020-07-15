When leaders panic in the pandemic: Prime examples in California and Navotas

First word

“TIMES of distress,” writes Harvard management guru Rosabeth Moss Kanter, “are the true test of whether leaders meet the challenge of leading their people from despair to hope.”

Good leaders rise to the occasion and turn crisis into an opportunity for fruitful action.

Mediocre leaders shrink before the challenge, and grab desperately at straws, making the situation more dire.

In the coronavirus pandemic today, we are seeing varying shades of leadership — from good to bad.

Two prime examples of leaders who are panicking under stress are Gov. Gavin Newsom in California (America’s most populated state), and Mayor Tobias “Toby” Tiangco of Navotas City in the National Capital Region of the Philippines.

The two executives have plunged their constituencies into a policy of reimposing an economic lockdown and reviving draconian restrictions on social and economic life.

They have forsaken the dictum to lead with facts, not fear, and are now totally petrified by the virus.

California shutdown

Governor Newsom on Monday, July 13, issued an executive order for the closure of bars and indoor dining statewide and ordered gyms, churches and hair salons closed in most places as coronavirus cases keep rising in the nation’s most populated state.

Newsom, a Democrat. ordered the closures of indoor businesses statewide, including restaurants, bars, museums, movie theaters and zoos, while the 30 counties on the Covid-19 monitoring list must also shutter gyms, churches, offices for non-critical sectors, hair salons, indoor malls and protests.

Those counties represent 80 percent of the state’s population and include all the counties along the state’s southern border, including Los Angeles, San Diego, San Bernardino and Imperial, but not the state’s northernmost counties.

“As a consequence of an increase in positivity rate, increase in hospitalizations and ICUs, based upon the predicate, this foundation that we laid off utilizing a dimmer switch, today we are announcing additional statewide actions as relates to our stay-at-home order,” Newsom said.

The governor’s shutdown order met with an outcry from Republican lawmakers, who insisted there was “no justification” for Monday’s executive order.

In a statement, four congressmen and state legislators representing Northern California said that it was important to “act responsibly in order to suppress the virus and protect our community,” but that business and church reopening were not to blame for the recent surge in cases.

“There is no justification for this approach. There is no evidence that any of these activities are causing an increase in Covid-19 cases,” said the Monday letter of the California Republican lawmakers headed by Rep. Doug LaMalfa.

They pointed out that 7.5 million residents were still without jobs, and that the state has yet to process some unemployment benefit claims filed in March.

Fresh lockdown in Navotas City

About 250,000 people in Manila will go back into lockdown, a local executive official said Monday.

Residents of Navotas, one of 16 cities that make up the sprawling capital of 12 million people, will have to stay home for a fortnight, just six weeks after emerging from one of the world’s longest lockdowns.

“I am not sure if this is a solution, but I am certain that if I do this the number of cases will not increase,” Mayor Tiangco told a radio station.

Navotas, one of the poorest areas of Manila and home to its main fishing port, has 931 confirmed cases and 59 deaths, according to local government figures. The number of new infections has spiked in the past two weeks.

“We have no choice but to do it because people are so stubborn,” said Tiangco, referring to people flouting social distancing rules.

The order will take effect on Wednesday or Thursday, Tiangco told Agence France-Presse, adding the full set of guidelines are still being finalized.

Residents will be allowed to go to work, but outdoor exercise will be banned. Shops and businesses can remain open, but restaurants will only be allowed to do take-aways.

Tiangco said he has asked the capital’s police chief to deploy troops to enforce the orders and arrest violators.

Quarantine measures to contain the virus vary across the Philippines, but the strictest and longest lockdown is in the national capital region, the center of the country’s outbreak.

Don’t stop now

The return to lockdown policy stands in sharp contrast to the near universal decision of countries and states across Europe, Asia and America to reopen their economies and ease draconian restrictions.

In reply to the policy reversal in California and Navotas, I want to reprint a strong comment and appeal by a senator and surgeon, Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, who wrote in the New York Post the following, titled “Don’t stop now”:

“America is starting to recover from its coronavirus-induced coma. The economy added nearly 5 million jobs in June — our largest-ever monthly jobs gain.

“Businesses small and large are waking up. Thousands of Americans who lost their jobs are being hired back. And yet with the recent spike in cases, the country needs a responsible plan to bring us back to the pre-pandemic economy: strong, healthy and growing.

“Some see the spike and immediately call for another shutdown. They want to abandon our economic recovery, which would give whiplash to hardworking men and women across the country. That’s the wrong plan. The right answer is to continue our responsible reopening.

“As a doctor, I trust the science and the data. The science tells me we can’t reopen recklessly, or all at once. The science also makes clear that mortality and hospitalization rates are falling in many areas. Young people, while not invincible, are increasingly experiencing mild or asymptomatic cases. We also know the health cost from staying locked down is huge. Forty million Americans lost their jobs during the shutdown….

“The coronavirus shutdowns also stopped Americans from seeing their doctors for routine care. People have missed checkups and screenings for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The medical lockout put many community hospitals on financial life support. The good news is that we have recovered a lot of ground since March. We have learned more about the virus, manufactured thousands of ventilators and developed effective treatments. The US is setting testing records. We have conducted more than 40 million coronavirus tests and are testing over 600,000 people per day. Businesses now have the confidence to reopen safely and bring people back to work.

“We can pinpoint where the virus is spiking, down to specific regions — even events that led to the outbreaks. We know much more about the virus now, and we can beat it. States like Pennsylvania and New York have made deadly decisions involving seniors in long-term-care facilities. Those painful lessons mean we know much more about how to protect our most vulnerable citizens. Children are at low risk, and we need to get them back in school safely and smartly.

“Meanwhile, America’s best minds in the public and private sectors are working as fast as possible on a vaccine. One thing is clear: This country cannot afford another shutdown. Some doctors say we should all shelter in place for the rest of the year to kill the virus. That’s one scientific opinion — but it’s completely impractical. The cost to society would be catastrophic.

“The president, governors and Congress continue to weigh the costs and benefits to the public — what keeps families and the economy healthy and society functioning. That supports reopening, not another shutdown. We are giving scientists time and almost limitless resources to develop an effective vaccine. Meantime, we need to keep the economy growing so Americans can go back to work safely and provide for themselves and their families.

“Make no mistake: A second shutdown would plunge us into a deep recession. The fallout would further cripple workers who are just starting to dig out. The better way is getting back to work with the sensible precautions we all know.

“It’s going back to school, too, so that children keep learning, and their parents have a predictable work schedule….

“Healthy families should be our top priority. Families need a healthy economy. A second shutdown would put the economy back on life support. We can be smart and sensible as we reopen. That is the responsible approach we need.”

