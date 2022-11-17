When regulating the metaverse, lessons can be learned from existing approaches to regulating online spaces—from video games to social networks image-1.png

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 November 2022 – Challenges in governance in virtual worlds, the final webinar in the three-part series—Leading the way into the metaverse: North East Asia’s potential—will be broadcast live next week.

With virtual worlds growing more interconnected and realistic while rapidly advancing connectivity, communication and simulation, there needs to be a rethink of how governments and the industry should approach regulations and security measures for an immersive internet.

How is tech redefining the human connection and what kinds of safeguards do these new types of immersive and instantaneous social engagements require?

Taking place online on Thursday November 24th 2022 at 10am SGT/CST | 11am KST/JST, Economist Impact, sponsored by Meta, will convene top policymakers and industry experts to discuss how stakeholders can work together to develop principle-based approaches to privacy, safety, and integrity in virtual worlds.

Leading experts sharing their insights include:



Haksoo Ko, Chairman, Personal Information Protection Commission of the Republic of Korea

Yuto Kunitake, Chairman, Virtual Rights Council

Tammy JihHsuan Lin, Professor, National Chengchi University

Rob Sherman, Vice-president and deputy chief privacy officer for policy, Meta

Charles Ross, Principal, policy & insights, Economist Impact

