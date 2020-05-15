“When Teddie meets Alex: Onscreen sisters Toni Gonzaga and Angel Locsin reunite”

Toni Gonzaga and Angel Locsin reunite via the former’s newest online show ‘I Feel U.’

Fictional characters Teddie and Alex from the 2013 Star Cinema film Four Sisters and a Wedding, portrayed by Toni Gonzaga and Angel Locsin respectively, reunited for the first time in nearly eight years. Well, virtually that is.

During an episode of Toni Gonzaga’s new show I Feel U streamed via Star Cinema’s official YouTube channel, the Multimedia Star had Angel as one of her guests and of course, the two talked about the iconic film.

Still one of the most talked-about local films to date, Angel shared her thoughts about the success of the film more than half a decade later.

“‘Pag gumagawa kasi tayo ng pelikula, hindi mo maiisip na, ‘Ay, malaki impact nito sa mga tao.’ Gusto mo lang pagandahin ‘yung trabaho mo, hindi ka mapagalitan ni direk, sana kumita. Iyon lang ‘yung na sa isip mo sa mga panahon na ‘yun, eh,” Angel said.

She added: “Magugulat ka na lang na hanggang ngayon, na sa Netflix siya, nag-te-trending pa rin siya.”

In the said video, the two stars also recalled some of their fondest memories while doing the film. Likewise, Toni praised Angel’s humanitarian efforts — revealing her co-star has always been the kind person that she is ever since.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Shaina Magdayao and Bea Alonzo also played the sisters of the two stars onscreen, Gabbie and Bobbie.