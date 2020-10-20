When to Watch NASA's OSIRIS-REX Mission to Bennu Asteroid

The mission will provide a visual simulation of the approach starting at 1:20 p.m. on its website, AsteroidMission.org. Starting at 5 p.m., NASA Television will broadcast coverage of the sample collection attempt from the mission control at Lockheed Martin Space in Littleton, Colo.

On Wednesday at 5 p.m., the space agency is scheduled to hold a news conference, also broadcast on NASA Television, to discuss how the sampling effort went and release close-up images of Bennu.

Why did NASA choose to study Bennu?

Bennu, discovered in 1999, is a carbon-rich asteroid that is almost black in color. It is about 1,600 feet wide. That compares to the Empire State Building, which is 1,454 feet tall including the antenna at the top. The carbon-rich materials are intriguing because asteroids like Bennu might have seeded Earth with the building blocks for life.

In a series of papers published in the journal Science this month, scientists reported what they have learned about Bennu so far. They found carbonate minerals in some of the asteroid’s geological features, which typically form in environments that include both hot water and carbon dioxide. That suggests that the larger body that Bennu was once part of possessed hot springs or some other sort of extensive hydrothermal system.

Scientists also noted two main types of boulders on Bennu. One is dark and rough; the other, less common, is bright and smooth. Those differences might reflect that they formed at different depths on Bennu’s parent object, and hint at its geological character.

The other reason they chose to study Bennu was the risk that it might someday collide with our planet.