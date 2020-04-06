“Where are John Lloyd Cruz and son Elias? Ellen Adarna responds”

Ellen Adarna answers a netizen who asked her regarding the whereabouts of John Lloyd Cruz and her son, Elias Modesto.

Actress Ellen Adarna has been on home quarantine for more than two weeks, staying at her friend Vito Selma’s home as a precautionary measure after returning from a trip abroad. After going into isolation, the former Home Sweetie Home star eventually moved back to her own place. But some netizens couldn’t help but ask: Where are John Lloyd Cruz and her son Elias?

Ellen shared on Instagram a video of herself playing on a piano Johann Pachelbel’s “Canon in D”. In the comments section, she responded to a netizen who asked her regarding the whereabouts of the actor and her son, Elias Modesto.

The netizen wrote: “I may have been stuck under a rock, but where is JL and your kid? To which the Cebu-based actress wrote: “It’s better to say under that rock especially now that there’s corona[virus].”

Ellen has just returned to social media last January, three years after she and then-partner John Lloyd went on hiatus from showbiz.

Ellen gave birth to her son Elias in 2018.