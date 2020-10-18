‘Where’s the humanity?’: Robredo slams security ‘overkill’ in Baby River’s burial

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday slammed the “overkill” response by authorities during the funeral of Baby River, the daughter of detained activist Reina Mae Nasino.

The Vice President also condemned the apparent lack of compassion and humanity by members of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) who escorted Nasino.

“Iyong sa akin, nasaan iyong humanity natin doon, ‘di ba?” Robredo said during her weekly radio show.

(Where is humanity?)

“Iyon iyong hindi ko talaga maintindihan, kasi parang nawawala na iyong humanity sa atin. Parang totally unnecessary iyong klase ng response na binigay natin,” she added.

(What I can’t understand was that humanity apparently disappeared. The kind of response given was totally unnecessary.)

Nasino’s three-month-old daughter was buried last Friday, Oct. 16, a week after she succumbed to gastroenteritis complications.

The burial was heavily guarded by BJMP personnel and the hearse carrying baby River sped away from the funeral parlor, ruining the family’s plan to pass by the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals to plead for Nasino’s temporary freedom.

“Parang masyadong overkill. Nakita natin iyong mga litrato, nakita natin iyong footages, hindi natin alam kung bakit ganoon kagrabe iyong response. Eh iyong nanay nag-iisa, gustong makita iyong anak niyang namatay,” Robredo said.

(It seemed like overkill. We saw the photos, the footages, we don’t know why the response was like that. The mother was alone and she only wanted to see her dead daughter.)

Robredo also lamented the difference in the treatments given to Nasino and to other personalities who were given privileges despite their convictions.

Nasino, along with at least 60 other activists, was arrested in November 2019. She is facing illegal possession of firearms and explosives charges.

The 23-year-old gave birth to River in July, eight months after her arrest.

The National Union of People’s Lawyers repeatedly tried to reunite mother and daughter but to no avail.

