Whirlpool Corporation Tops the Dryers Market Share Global-wide

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Whirlpool Corporation (“Whirlpool”, NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global laundry and kitchen company, takes the No. 1 spot in dryer market share in the world. Unveiled by Euromonitor International (“Euromonitor”), the renowned market research provider, in 2020 Euromonitor Ranking for Automatic Dryers*, Whirlpool Corporation stands as the worldwide leader in automatic dryers.



Whirlpool dryers demonstrate a proven track record of success over the years adopting on-going innovations. Particularly in the context of COVID-19, Whirlpool dryers continue to support households across the world. Whirlpool helps our consumers take care of their family making their life easier and their family healthier.

“We are honored to win the top spot, among the strong competitions,” said Vikas Singhal, Senior Director, Operations and Manufacturing, Asia, Whirlpool Corporation. “Whirlpool has been relentlessly focusing on enhancing customers’ experience and sustainable lifestyle through constant innovation. The ranking resonates well with Whirlpool as a trusted brand and our efforts and commitment to improving life at home across the world despite the challenges brought by the pandemic. Looking ahead, we will endeavor to meet our consumers’ evolving needs with our innovative, high quality products, striving to be the best laundry and kitchen appliances company.”

As people try to navigate the new normal during the pandemic, Whirlpool supports households with innovative products and releases their precious time. For instance, the antibacterial feature enabled by FreshCare+ Technology prevents up to 99% of bacteria^ and keeps the clothes fresh, odor-free for extended hours. So users don’t need to rush to unload their laundry. The intelligent and intuitive 6th SENSE technology enables outstanding drying results. It has advanced sensors that will automatically monitor and manage the laundry load, fabric types and determine the best possible drying setting.

Key innovations^^ of Whirlpool Dryers which help consumers to keep their life running and make the most out of their home:

FreshCare+: A unique innovation to use intelligent temperature control and delicate tumbling actions to prevent up to 99% bacteria growth for up to 6 hours in the dryer, and also the formation of creases and odor

A unique innovation to use intelligent temperature control and delicate tumbling actions to prevent up to 99% bacteria growth for up to 6 hours in the dryer, and also the formation of creases and odor Woolmark Blue : Certified by Woolmark Co., for giving the sensational care for your finest wool clothing; Thanks to the Inverter Motor, which calibrates the drum movements, minimising fibres chafing and felting for extraordinary care.

: Certified by Woolmark Co., for giving the sensational care for your finest wool clothing; Thanks to the Inverter Motor, which calibrates the drum movements, minimising fibres chafing and felting for extraordinary care. Sanitize Cycle** : Eliminates 99.9% of common household bacteria, proven with dual certification from the renowned Armstrong Forensic Laboratory, Inc. ( USA ) and Intertek Testing Services ( Taiwan ) Ltd.

: Eliminates 99.9% of common household bacteria, proven with dual certification from the renowned Armstrong Forensic Laboratory, Inc. ( ) and Intertek Testing Services ( ) Ltd. Patented 3DRY system powered by Whirlpool 6th SENSE technology : 3DRY system ensures uniform drying even for bulky items by creating a 3D airflow effect for gentle and even heat distribution, which guarantees fast, energy-efficient and precision drying

: 3DRY system ensures uniform drying even for bulky items by creating a 3D airflow effect for gentle and even heat distribution, which guarantees fast, energy-efficient and precision drying Steam Refresh Cycle**: Refreshes your clothes, quickly removes odours and creases effectively with the use of steam in 15 minutes. Clothes are ready to wear right away.

For Whirlpool products information, please visit www.whirlpoolcorp.com . Customers in Asia locations can contact: asia.communications@whirlpool.com .

*Based on 2020 Euromonitor data for Automatic Dryers, Whirlpool Corporation holds No. 1 dryer market share in the world.

**For W Collection dryers distributed in Taiwan only.

^Based on “Assessment of the Performance of FreshCare+ concerning the Bacteriostatic Effect”, 2016, Innovhub Stazioni sperimentali per l’industria Test Centre, Italy.

^^Features included in each model of Whirlpool dryer are different to fit household needs. Please check out the details on Whirlpool websites.

