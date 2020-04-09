Whirlpool: “For Healthy Living All-In”

HEFEI, China, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On April 8, 2020, Whirlpool China unveiled new products powered by Whirlpool’s cutting-edge technology and jointly released the “2020 Health Trends Whitepaper” with authoritative organizations, reinforcing the brand strategy of “A Century of Innovation for Healthy Living”.



Under the theme of “For Healthy Living All-In”, the event taking place online was streamed live to Chinese consumers, business partners and media outlets, featuring a series of fun activities in addition to e-commerce promotions as well as interactions with celebrities and experts.

The new products launched during the event include Wave II Refrigerator with three independent systems & Whirlpool’s Smart Ozone technology; Whirlpool Fresh Care+ Dryer bearing the Woolmark logo; Whirlpool Essential Washing Machine, winner of iF DESIGN AWARD 2020; and finally, the W11 Collection of Dishwasher.

“These products make the best statement of Whirlpool’s brand strategy and embody the new concept of ‘Healthy Living, Smart Home’,” said Jason Ai, President of Whirlpool China. “Thanks to Whirlpool’s healthy technologies, our products provide a better choice for solving the pains of consumers today, especially when it comes to healthy living, and can help them enjoy a better life at home.”



At the event, All View Cloud (AVC), China Household Electric Appliance Research Institute (CHEARI), and Whirlpool China also jointly released “2020 Health Trends Whitepaper”, which sets direction for future home appliances and also helps to reinforce Whirlpool’s industry thought leadership position.

For 109 years, Whirlpool has been committed to providing the most innovative home appliances to consumers around the world. “Building on our past success, we aspire to be the best kitchen and laundry appliances company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. With this vision in mind, and supported by our in-depth understanding of consumers worldwide, we empower consumers to live a healthier life with innovative technologies,” said Marc Bitzer, Chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation.

About Whirlpool China’s strategy, Samuel Wu, President of Whirlpool Asia and Chairman of Whirlpool China, and Jason Ai, President, whirlpool (China) co., LTD, said: “China is an integral part of Whirlpool’s global strategy. We are confident in this market despite the challenges we are facing now. We will ride the waves of consumption upgrading to seek breakthroughs here. China will become the growth engine for Whirlpool Asia Pacific and even the entire Whirlpool Corporation!”

