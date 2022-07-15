White Tiger in Malabon Zoo Named After First Lady Liza Marcos

Liza the White Tiger in Malabon Zoo Named After Current First Lady

Meet “Liza” the white tiger in Malabon Zoo that is named after the current first lady Liza Araneta Marcos, wife of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Owner of the Malabon Zoo Manny Tangco debuted the white tiger, the zoo’s newest member, on Friday. Even Tangco gave it the name “Liza,” which is the first name of the country’s current first lady.

Image Source: Philippine Star

The white tiger was given its name in honor of the current first lady, Liza Araneta Marcos, Tangco claimed in the video. He also extended an invitation for everyone to see the new tigers at the Malabon Zoo.

“We believe that giving a first hard nature to children, to our youth, to our school children is very important na makita nila eye-to-eye contact po with nature. Sinasabi nila, a thousand documentaries, is equivalent to one eye-to-eye contact with Ma’am Liza over here,” Tangco said in the video.

The Malabon Zoo owner also introduced the “largest” tiger in the Philippines named “Tiger Bongbong,” which was named after President Bongbong Marcos Jr, based on the Facebook post of the Philippine star.

Recently, a new fundraising campaign was started to support the feeding and care of the animals at a defunct zoo in Malabon City. On May 19, the Facebook group “Donation and Fundraising—Philippines” published a request for contributions from the public for the Malabon Zoo to help with the feeding and upkeep of its residents.

The aforementioned zoo reopened to the general public on November 7, 2021. The 31-year-old zoo is well-known for the wild creatures that have the names of notable people, including actors, politicians, and celebrities.

