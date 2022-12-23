TOKYO, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Whitestone Gallery Co., Ltd. which offers a diversity of art disciplines and styles from Japanese post-war art to contemporary art is expanding its international presence by opening in Singapore, China, and Korea in 2023. With the growing presence of Asian artists in the art market and the expectation of further market growth in the future, the company has decided to establish galleries in Asia’s three major art prominent countries.



WHITESTONE One of the Largest Gallery Spaces in Asia Opens in Singapore

About Whitestone Gallery Singapore

One of Asia’s Largest Gallery Space with over 13,000 square feet

The Singapore location gallery space and open ceiling heights allows visitors to fully enjoy the artworks.

Established in an Area Centered in Art Culture

The Singapore gallery is located on the 5th floor of the Tanjong Pagar Distripark. The building houses the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) and other galleries located in a sublime art neighborhood.

Masterpieces by Artists at the Pre-Opening

The very first exhibition, “We love Singapore“, will showcase new works dedicated solely for this exhibition represented by Whitestone’s artists, including works by leading Japanese artists from the postwar period to present day. Parallel to the main collection, a solo exhibition by contemporary artist Etsu Egami, who has won international attention will be held in celebration.

Renovated Interior Designed by Kengo Kuma for Grand Opening

At the grand opening in the spring of 2023, the interior will be redesigned by world-renowned architect Kengo Kuma.

Exhibition

Group Exhibition『We love Singapore』

Etsu Egami Solo Exhibition

Opening date: 6 January, 2023

Opening hours: 11:00-19:00

Venue: Whitestone Gallery Singapore

Address:39 Keppel Road, #05-03/04/06 Tanjong Pagar Distripark, Singapore 089065

Special Event

Preview Event

Date: 6 January, 2023 18:00-20:00

*A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled at 19:00.

Reception Event

Date: 7 January, 2023 16:30-19:00

Special Talk: 17:00-18:00

Special Talk Speakers: Etsu Egami (Artist), Tan Siuli (Curator)

About WHITESTONE

Since its opening in Ginza, Tokyo in 1967, WHITESTONE has established itself as an art gallery that can compete with the world. It is one of the most pioneering galleries in Asia, introducing contemporary and up-and-coming young artists, including works by the Gutai Art Association, which is an essential part of postwar Japanese art history.

Company name: Whitestone Gallery Co., Ltd.

Representative: Koei Shiraishi, CEO

Location: H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong

Website: https://www.whitestone-gallery.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whitestonegallery.official/