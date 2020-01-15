Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, Notorious B.I.G. & More Inducted Into 2020 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 16, 2020

Nine Inch Nails and Depeche Mode, as well as late legends Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G., have finally been inducted into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

On top of those acts, T. Rex and The Doobie Brothers were also inducted, having been selected from a shortlist of at least 16 nominees.

Those that didn’t get inducted include Thin Lizzy, Kraftwerk, Judas Priest, Soundgarden, Motörhead, Dave Matthews Band, MC5, Pat Benatar, Rufus with Chaka Khan and Todd Rundgren.

In a statement, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor said that he was honoured to be inducted.

“A sincere THANK YOU goes out to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame voting body—it always feels great to be recognized for your artistic efforts and I am honored. Many congratulations to this year’s fellow inductees.”

Nine Inch Nails and Depeche Mode have been nominated multiple times, but this marks the first nomination for Whitney and Biggie. In fact, Biggie is the only artist in this pool to be nominated (and inducted) on his first year of eligibility.

The induction ceremony will happen on Saturday, 2nd May.

Congratulations to all inductees!

