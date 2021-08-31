WHO confirms community transmission of Delta in PH

THE World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that the Philippines is now experiencing a community transmission of the highly-infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), but added that proactive measures have prevented the hospital system from overwhelming.

WHO Country Representative Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe said with the country reporting more than 22,000 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, it can be concluded that the cause in the increase was due to the dominance of the variant in the country.

“This situation is not anymore surprising….. We know that the Delta variant, due to the high transmissibility, will replace the wild type of the virus, and what we are seeing here in the Philippines is not unique,” Abeyasinghe said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

He said that despite the prevalence of the Delta variant in the country, the Philippines was able to control the surge by enforcing precautionary measures such as expansion of health care and increased vaccination capacity and the lockdowns in August.

“We have seen a very rapid increase in the vaccination, we have advocated for protecting the most vulnerable and at risk, and there has been significant progress with the arrival of large volumes of vaccines, that is why we are not seeing a high percentage of severe and critical cases,” Abeyasinghe said.

He said that WHO will see how the Philippines will maximize its response to prevent healthcare facilities from being overwhelmed.