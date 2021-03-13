WHO insists AstraZeneca vaccine safe

THE World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday there was no reason to stop using AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) jab after several countries suspended rollout over blood clot fears, while the hard-hit United States exceeded 100 million doses of vaccine administered to its people.

The WHO, which said its vaccines advisory committee was examining the safety data coming in, stressed that no causal link has been established between the AstraZeneca vaccine and clotting.

“Yes, we should continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris added, stressing that any concerns over safety must be investigated.

UK-based AstraZeneca insisted its jab was safe, adding there is “no evidence” of higher blood clot risks.