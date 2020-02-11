“Who is Nadine Lustre’s new onscreen partner Denkhun Ngamnet?”

Get to know Thai actor Denkhun Ngamnet, Nadine’s new leading man on the upcoming TV series ‘Burado’.

Everyone is looking forward to the upcoming Kapamilya TV series Burado, which has a star-studded cast including Julia Montes, Nadine Lustre, Zanjoe Marudo, Paulo Avelino, and Thai actor Denkhun Ngamnet.

Aside from the show being Nadine’s comeback teleserye after almost three years, this is also her first time having a new on screen partner on television, after her split with perennial leading man, James Reid.

To those curious about Denkhun, he is a 25-year-old actor from Thailand and has started his career in the 2014 drama series Plerng Chimplee. Since then, he has portrayed various roles and made several action drama series.

Even though he has been acting for less than a decade, he received his first acting award at the 2019 Asian Academy Creative Awards for his portrayal in the drama Krong Kam (Repercussion).

A graduate of Communication Arts at Rangsit University, his impressive guitar skills are also one of the reasons why his fans adore him.