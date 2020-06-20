WHO: World in dangerous virus phase

SAO PAULO: The World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a “new and dangerous phase” of the coronavirus pandemic as infections continued to surge in the Americas, with Brazil registering more than 1 million cases.

“The world is in a new and dangerous phase. Many people are understandably fed up with being at home… but the virus is still spreading fast,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.

The virus has now killed more than 458,000 people and infected 8.6 million worldwide.

A vaccine remains months off at best despite several trials, and scientists are still making daily discoveries about the virus, its symptoms and the extent to which it may have spread before being identified.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s government confirmed on Friday (Saturday in Manila) that the country has risen above 1-million confirmed coronavirus cases, second only to the United States.

The country’s Health ministry said the total now stood at 1,032,913, up more than 50,000 from Thursday. The ministry said the sharp increase was due to corrections of previous days’ underreported numbers.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro still downplays the risks of the virus after nearly 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus disease 2019 in three months, saying the impact of social isolation measures on the economy could be worse than the disease itself.

