“‘WHOAH!‘: Shaina Magdayao reacts to best supporting actress win “

Actress Shaina Magdayao was recognized for her performance in Mac Alejandre’s ‘Tagpuan’ as Tanya.

Shaina Magdayao took to social media to express her joy over being named Best Supporting Actress at this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival awards night Sunday, December 27.

In an Instagram post, Shaina, who was recognized for her performance in Mac Alejandre’s Tagpuan, said: “WHOAH! What a beautiful year end surprise, Lord!”

“I was at our family dinner when my phone started going crazy,” she added.

She went on to thank the MMFF executive committee for recognizing her work and for pushing through “this annual Filipino tradition given the current situation of our world.”

She then dedicated her award to her Tagpuan team, ABS-CBN bosses, Star Magic crew, family, friends, fans, and the Lord.

“Knowing I somehow made you proud with this recognition makes all the hard work worth it!!!” she said.

“My life right now is filled with sooooo much love and light because of all of you!!! Ang tagumpay ko po ay tagumpay ninyo din. I share this victory with you,” she added.

Aside from Shaina’s Best Supporting Actress’ nod, Tagpuan also secured the third spot for Best Picture at the 2020 MMFF.

The movie is about three people who are trying to find themselves and looking for second chances in life and love. It stars Iza Calzado and Alfred Vargas as Agnes and Allan, respectively, an ex-couple who meets and reconciles with each other in New York City after being separated for five years.

While on a business trip in Hong Kong, Allan also links up with Shaina’s character, Tanya, who is stuck as an immigrant in HK but wants to go to New York for opportunities.