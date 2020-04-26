“Who’s Han So-hee? Meet the charming (yet infuriating) star of ‘The World of the Married’”

Get to know more about Han So-hee, the actress who plays the character of the mistress in the ‘The World of The Married.’

The World of The Married is that one show that gives viewers a mix of emotions, that’s for sure.

Most viewers sympathize with Ji Sun-woo (Kim Hee-ae), the lead female who has been kept in the dark about the infidelity of her husband, Lee Tae-oh (Park hae-joon) by no less than her friends.

K-Drama Buzz: Why ‘The World of the Married’ is everyone’s newest obsession

Meanwhile, the mistress, Yeo Da-kyung (Han So-hee), could get on the nerves of the viewers from time to time. Yet somehow, she still manages to charm with her beauty. But who exactly is this girl?

Born on November 18, 1994 in Ulsan, South Korea, the 25-year-old actress has been around for quite some time now — she debuted as an actress in 2017.

She has already appeared in numerous dramas in the past including Reunited Worlds, Money Flower, 100 Days My Prince, and most recently, Abyss.

For fans of second generation K-Pop groups, you may probably recognize her in the music video of SHINee’s “Tell Me What To Do” back in 2016.

In 2017, she won at the 2017 MAXIM K-Model Awards — proving that she’s always been a model material.

She’s a music lover who listens to a variety of songs from artists across different genres. One of the artists she listens to is Amy Winehouse.

The JTBC drama, which streams on Viu in the Philippines, is now Rated 19.