“Who’s the richest? Most handsome? Raffy picks among Tulfo brothers”

Raffy Tulfo made interesting revelations about his brothers Mon, Ben, and Erwin as he gamely took on the “Isumbong Mo, Kapwa Mo Tulfo” challenge on “ Gandang Gabi Vice ” on Sunday, March 8.

During the game, the star of the popular show “Raffy Tulfo in Action” was asked to pick among the famed Tulfo brothers, including himself, as he answered random questions from television host Vice Ganda, including who’s the boldest, most handsome, and has the biggest net worth among the four.

See how Tulfo fared below:

Tulfo, 59, is the last celebrity to have appeared as a guest on late-night show “ Gandang Gabi Vice ”.

“ GGV “, which aired its first episode in May 2011, aired its last episode Sunday.

The ace comedian’s new show, “Everybody, Sing!” will take over the time slot starting March 15.